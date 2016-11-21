Getting your artwork into CYMK for printing

Pantone Spot Colours are special pre-mixed inks, similar to mixing paint such as blue and yellow to get green, but with much more precision.

Because RGB uses light, the more colours overlap, the whiter they get.

Because CMYK uses ink, the more colours overlap the blacker they become.

Why does my artwork need to be

CMYK?

The RGB colour spectrum is much larger than CMYK, and if you supply artwork as RGB, what you get when it’s printed may differ markedly from what you supplied.

Most colours will be much the same, but bright colours will appear duller, particularly greens, blues and pinks. Before you save your file, make sure you have converted it to CMYK so you will have a truer idea of what it will look like when printed.

Here are the most common software packages that use RGB colour:

Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Publisher We recommend avoiding bright primary neon colours as these will change radically.