Be online 2017

Woman needing help with her computer

The national 'Be Online' week is back, and New Forest District Council’s 'Digital Champions' will be at Asda in Totton on Tuesday 7 March (9am – 5pm) where they will be offering free help and support to people who want to feel more confident about going online.

Be Online Week is the biggest national digital inclusion campaign in the UK and this year focuses on IT skills for job seekers, people moving on to Universal Credit, and small businesses wanting to improve their digital presence.

The Digital Champion volunteers will promote courses that are coming up for job-seekers who would like to know how being online can improve their chances of getting a job.

Working closely with New Forest libraries and local training providers, Digital Champions will help to make sure people are aware of the help and support available to them.

Small businesses and sole traders can learn about a project called Google Garage which has free tutorials on everything from social media for business to building a website and beyond.

http://www.newforest.gov.uk/godigital

Learn My Way is a website full of great, FREE courses designed to make online learning easy.

To use Learn My Way, you'll need to sign up on the Learn My Way website.

Just click 'Create an Account' at the top of the website.

Learn My Way has lots of online courses that you can pick and choose from depending on what you want to learn.

They range from basic computer skills such as using a mouse and a keyboard to courses on using public and health services online.

Learn My Way website

IT and employability courses

If you are looking for work, wanting help searching for jobs online, preparing your CV or just improving your Digital Skills to help your chances of finding work, our New Forest Digital Champions are supporting the 'IT and employability' courses running in the New Year at Lymington, New Milton and Hythe library.

For further information, please follow this link to IT and employability courses [57kb] with details on how to secure your place.

Support for getting your business online

If you are self employed, thinking of starting a business or already run a small business and want to reach more customers on line, our Google Garage project may be able to help.

Please email Alison.Talbot@nfdc.gov.uk to find out more.

Insured

Professionally insured by PolicyBee
We have:
tick_imageProfessional indemnity
tick_imagePublic liability

