Be online 2017

The national 'Be Online' week is back, and New Forest District Council’s 'Digital Champions' will be at Asda in Totton on Tuesday 7 March (9am – 5pm) where they will be offering free help and support to people who want to feel more confident about going online.

Be Online Week is the biggest national digital inclusion campaign in the UK and this year focuses on IT skills for job seekers, people moving on to Universal Credit, and small businesses wanting to improve their digital presence.

The Digital Champion volunteers will promote courses that are coming up for job-seekers who would like to know how being online can improve their chances of getting a job.

Working closely with New Forest libraries and local training providers, Digital Champions will help to make sure people are aware of the help and support available to them.

Small businesses and sole traders can learn about a project called Google Garage which has free tutorials on everything from social media for business to building a website and beyond.

http://www.newforest.gov.uk/godigital