Hampshire Constabularys statement on national cyber attack

If you’re concerned about the current national cyber attack, please read our statement and advice below from Hampshire Constabulary.

We’re liaising closely with the National Crime Agency to keep up-to-date on the current situation both nationally and locally.

Detective Superintendent Craig Dibdin, said: “There are currently no indications that UK policing organisations have been infected with the ransomware.

“However, we understand that some members of the community may be concerned about any further attacks. I would urge anyone concerned to read the latest national advice on the National Crime Agency website or Action Fraud. You can also follow our @HantsPolice and @HCCyberProtect Twitter accounts.

“We will continue to liaise with the NCA to keep on top of the current situation and we have plans in place to deal with any issues should they arise.”

We will continue to support and share the advice from the NCA to help reduce further victims of cybercrime.

Victims of cybercrime should report directly to Action Fraud and are encouraged not to pay the ransom demand. Reports can be made directly at actionfraud.police.uk or on 0300 123 2040.

The NCA is advising the public and organisations to help reduce the risk of these attacks by:

– Making sure your security software patches are up-to-date.

– Making sure you are running anti-virus software.

– Backing-up your data in multiple locations, including offline.

– Avoiding opening unknown email attachments or clicking on links in spam emails.

More advice can be found here: