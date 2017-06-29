Call: 023 8024 3044 / 023 8024 3432      Email: webteam@tlc-online.co.uk

Latest Ransomware Attack

Once again we find a Ransomware Attack hitting the headlines.

Although this latest attack hasn’t had a huge impact on UK businesses and organisations it certainly acts as a timely reminder for those who haven’t yet taken steps to protect, to consider their cyber security.

Just taking a few simple steps can greatly increase your defences against ransomware.

The three most important steps to take are:

  • Ensure you are running the latest version of software and operating system available and install system and app updates on all devices as soon as they become available;
  • Make your that you have anti-virus or anti-malware software on all devices and keep it updated;
  • Back-up regularly: create regular back-ups of your important files to a device (e.g. external hard drive) that isn’t left connected to your network – because any malware such as ransomware could spread to that, too.

Further advice and guidance can be found at:

https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/guidance/ransomware-latest-ncsc-guidance

